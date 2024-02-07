The occupation that saved a Wyandot cemetery, revisited
In the early 1900s, the three Conley sisters barricaded themselves in a Wyandot cemetery in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, to save it from destruction. Then Lyda Conley took the battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — the first Indigenous woman to do so. In this episode, which originally aired in 2020, Suzanne Hogan uncovers Conley’s story and reports how the Kansas City arts community is newly celebrating her legacy.
The version of this episode that first aired in February 2020 was reported, produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Sylvia Maria Gross. The 2024 update was produced by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Gabe Rosenberg.