Where cassette tapes never died
Cassette tapes could have remained a relic of the 1970s and 80s. But against all odds, they’ve survived the eras of CDs and streaming to win over music lovers of a new generation. That’s in large part thanks to the National Audio Company in Springfield, Missouri, the largest cassette manufacturer in the world. Suzanne Hogan shares the story of how this proudly analog format found a new life.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with contributing reporting from Anna Schmidt and editing by Barb Shelly and Mackenzie Martin.