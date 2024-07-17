© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

The Ozark Music Festival of 1974

By David McKeel,
Suzanne Hogan
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Fifty years ago, thousands of people took over the small town of Sedalia, Missouri, for a party full of nudity, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll music that is often remembered as Missouri’s Woodstock. People still talk about the lore from that hot wild weekend. Local filmmaker Jefferson Lujin walks Suzanne Hogan through how it all went down. Depending on what side of the festival fence you were on it was three days of heaven — or three days of hell.

David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at <a href="mailto:David.McKeel@kcur.org">David.McKeel@kcur.org</a>
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
