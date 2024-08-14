Kansas City’s champion cakewalker
The 19th-century American dance craze "the cakewalk" began as a form of resistance by enslaved Black people — a showy promenade concealing a mockery of slave owners. One of the most charismatic and famous cakewalking champions was Kansas City’s own Doc Brown. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on a modern movement to recognize Brown’s stamp on history.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Julie Denesha. It was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Morton with editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan.