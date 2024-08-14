© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Kansas City’s champion cakewalker

By Julie Denesha,
Mackenzie MartinCelia Morton
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89-3
/
Image courtesy Kansas Historical Society

The 19th-century American dance craze "the cakewalk" began as a form of resistance by enslaved Black people — a showy promenade concealing a mockery of slave owners. One of the most charismatic and famous cakewalking champions was Kansas City’s own Doc Brown. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on a modern movement to recognize Brown’s stamp on history.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Julie Denesha. It was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Morton with editing by Luke X. Martin and Suzanne Hogan.

A People's History of Kansas City
Julie Denesha
Julie Denesha is the arts reporter for KCUR. Contact her at julie@kcur.org.
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
