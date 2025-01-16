© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

How popcorn and movie theaters met

By Mackenzie Martin,
Suzanne Hogan
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89-3
/
Image courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri

Popcorn and movie theaters are inseparable today. But a century ago, cinemas actually banned the beloved treat for being cheap and messy. As Mackenzie Martin reports, a Kansas City widow named Julia Braden became one of the first popcorn vendors to talk her way inside the lobby, and built a concession empire in the middle of the Great Depression.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and Suzanne Hogan. 

Join Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin for an interactive live event about how popcorn and movies met: 7 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2025, at the B&B Theatres Mainstreet KC. Get tickets now!

Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
