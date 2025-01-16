How popcorn and movie theaters met
Popcorn and movie theaters are inseparable today. But a century ago, cinemas actually banned the beloved treat for being cheap and messy. As Mackenzie Martin reports, a Kansas City widow named Julia Braden became one of the first popcorn vendors to talk her way inside the lobby, and built a concession empire in the middle of the Great Depression.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and Suzanne Hogan.
