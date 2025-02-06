Why Kansas City’s football team became the Chiefs
As Kansas City celebrates the Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the team name, logo, and some problematic fan customs like the “tomahawk chop” are once again being broadcast worldwide. Suzanne Hogan explores how it all got started, and how the team avoided becoming the Kansas City Texans.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported and mixed by Suzanne Hogan, produced by Suzanne Hogan and Olivia Hewitt, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Luke X. Martin.