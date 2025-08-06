© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

PHKC Live! Test your Missouri history knowledge with us

By Mackenzie Martin,
Suzanne Hogan
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A People’s History of Kansas City is hitting the streets near you for several in-person bingo extravaganzas! Hosts Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin will be in North Kansas City on August 21, south Kansas City on August 26, and Lee’s Summit on September 3. In addition to everything you love about bingo, we’ll also have lots of Missouri history trivia to share — and regular PHKC listeners will have an advantage that could help you take home the top prizes. Be the first to know when tickets are available by signing up for alerts at kcur.org/bingo. Support for this event comes from Missouri Humanities.

A People's History of Kansas City
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
