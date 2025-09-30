This mural defies fascists
Artist Luis Quintanilla fled Spain to escape fascism and civil war, but most of his work did not survive. Today, only two of his murals remain in the world, one of which sits in an otherwise ordinary corner on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. 85 years later, Quintanilla’s bizarre and enthralling masterpiece stands as a testament to immigrants, and a warning against authoritarianism. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin reports.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Nomin Ujiyediin and produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.