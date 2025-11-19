© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Lamar Hunt and the dream of U.S. soccer

By Suzanne Hogan
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri Valley Room / Kansas City Public Library / Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

As the United States prepares for the 2026 World Cup, it's hard to remember that professional soccer in this country once felt like an impossible dream. But one Kansas City businessman, better known as the founder of the Chiefs, was a steadfast believer.

From the failed attempts at a national league, through the creation of MLS and the very first U.S. soccer stadium — Lamar Hunt was there. Suzanne Hogan brings us the second installment of our mini-series on Kansas City’s soccer history.

This is the second installment of a series leading up to the 2026 World Cup in collaboration with the Great Game Lab at Arizona State University, which explores how sport connects the us to the rest of the world, and the Us@250 Initiative at New America.

Read and listen to the first installment, "The immigrants who made us a soccer city," here.

If you know about a local champion of soccer in Kansas City who helped bring the city to this extraordinary moment, email us at peopleshistorykc@kcur.org

A People's History of Kansas City
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
