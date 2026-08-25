Kansas City’s Flood of 1951
A massive flood 75 years ago ravaged Kansas City’s central industrial district and surrounding neighborhoods. The worst natural disaster in city history, the Flood of 1951 caused $12 billion in damages and displaced 750,000 people. KCUR’s Frank Morris and Suzanne Hogan reflect on the devastation and how community recovery efforts transformed the city’s identity.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Frank Morris. It was produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan. Editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.