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A People's History of Kansas City

Kansas City’s Flood of 1951

By Suzanne Hogan,
Frank Morris
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library 
/
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89.3

A massive flood 75 years ago ravaged Kansas City’s central industrial district and surrounding neighborhoods. The worst natural disaster in city history, the Flood of 1951 caused $12 billion in damages and displaced 750,000 people. KCUR’s Frank Morris and Suzanne Hogan reflect on the devastation and how community recovery efforts transformed the city’s identity.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Frank Morris. It was produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan. Editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.

A People's History of Kansas City
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
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