A toast to the birthplace of sliced bread
Chillicothe, Missouri, has an unusual claim to fame: It’s the town where sliced bread first debuted back in 1928. But despite being less than a century old, the origin of this revolutionary pantry staple was almost lost to history. A treat from the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City. Plus: A preview of Hungry For MO’s upcoming second season!
New episodes of Hungry For MO start on November 30. Until then, we recommend listening to more stories from A People's History of Kansas City.
Read more about how a Missouri town almost forgot it invented the greatest thing in the world from KCUR's Suzanne Hogan.