A toast to the birthplace of sliced bread

Published November 21, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
David White KCUR 89.3 / Images Courtesy of Catherine Stortz Ripley / The Rohwedder Family Collection / Sliced Bread Innovation Center
Prior to 1928, if you wanted sliced bread, you had to cut it yourself. Until two entrepreneurs in Chillicothe, Missouri, changed history.

Chillicothe, Missouri, has an unusual claim to fame: It’s the town where sliced bread first debuted back in 1928. But despite being less than a century old, the origin of this revolutionary pantry staple was almost lost to history. A treat from the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City. Plus: A preview of Hungry For MO’s upcoming second season!

New episodes of Hungry For MO start on November 30. Until then, we recommend listening to more stories from A People's History of Kansas City.

Read more about how a Missouri town almost forgot it invented the greatest thing in the world from KCUR's Suzanne Hogan.

Hungry For MO
