© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
h4mo_logo_w_moh.jpg
Hungry For MO

What even is Ozark cuisine?

By Natasha Bailey,
Jenny VergaraSuzanne Hogan
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
h4mo_logo_w_moh.jpg

Missouri’s Ozark Mountains are known for their lush wilderness and popular tourist destinations. But what about the food? Like much of Ozark culture, the cuisine remains deeply misunderstood and shrouded in stereotypes. From deep in the forest to upscale restaurants, these food lovers are preserving the Ozarks' past and charting its future.

Hungry For MO is a production of KCUR Studios, with support from the Missouri Humanities Council. It’s hosted by Natasha Bailey and Jenny Vergara. This episode was written and produced by Suzanne Hogan with editing from Gabe Rosenberg and Mackenzie Martin. Sound design and mix by Suzanne Hogan with help from Paris Norvell. Music this episode from Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks this episode to Brian Munoz of St. Louis Public Radio for reporting and photos from Bulrush, and to the Quapaw Nation and Ozark Chinquapin Foundation.

Tags
Hungry For MO foodfood insecurityFood & DrinkOzarksLake of the OzarksNatureenvironmentNative AmericansMissouri history
Natasha Bailey
Natasha Bailey is one of the hosts of Hungry For MO.
See stories by Natasha Bailey
Jenny Vergara
Jenny Vergara is one of the hosts of Hungry For MO.
See stories by Jenny Vergara
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a community storyteller taking a new look at local history, I aim to provide that context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now