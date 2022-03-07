The battle over Medicaid in Missouri

When Missouri voters expanded eligibility for Medicaid to more low income adults, Jackson County was expected to see the largest enrollment in the state. But as KCUR’s Alex Smith reports, the state has been so slow to approve patients, some Kansas Citians say they've had to put off getting care.

Low enrollment numbers aren’t the only issue Missouri Medicaid is facing right now. Republican lawmakers are once again trying to remove funding for Medicaid expansion with a bill currently going through the state legislature. Sebastian Martinez Valdivia, the public health reporter at KBIA in Columbia, give us some background on Medicaid expansion in Missouri, and what could be next for the contentious program.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.