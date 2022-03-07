© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

The battle over Medicaid in Missouri

Published March 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Medicaid expansion in Missouri was supposed to give thousands of Kansas City area residents access to critical health care. But the rollout is going so slowly, many are postponing medical care. At the same time, GOP lawmakers in Missouri are actively trying to defund the program — again.

When Missouri voters expanded eligibility for Medicaid to more low income adults, Jackson County was expected to see the largest enrollment in the state. But as KCUR’s Alex Smith reports, the state has been so slow to approve patients, some Kansas Citians say they've had to put off getting care.

Low enrollment numbers aren’t the only issue Missouri Medicaid is facing right now. Republican lawmakers are once again trying to remove funding for Medicaid expansion with a bill currently going through the state legislature. Sebastian Martinez Valdivia, the public health reporter at KBIA in Columbia, give us some background on Medicaid expansion in Missouri, and what could be next for the contentious program.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson CountyCoronavirusMask MandatesMedicaidMissouri
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content