Kansas City Today

Ghost Guns

Published March 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe revealed that the Olathe East High School shooting involved a “ghost gun,” the second such crime involving this type of weapon in the county in two weeks. What are ghost guns and why do they make the job of law enforcement and prosecutors harder?

This week, the Johnson County District Attorney said a “ghost gun” was used in the shooting at Olathe East High School. Ghost guns are a relatively new phenomenon in the criminal world. They refer to homemade, untraceable weapons that lack serial numbers. They’re often assembled with parts bought online.

KCUR's Steve Kraske speaks with John Ham of the Kansas City Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the new problems these weapons present for law enforcement. And New York Times correspondent Glenn Thrush talks about how ghost guns are proliferating across the country.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Guns & AmericaGun Controlgun violencegunsOlathe ShootingJohnson County
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
