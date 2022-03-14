A win for school-choice advocates in Missouri

The Missouri House of Representatives has narrowly passed two bills that school-choice advocates have been pushing for years. One would require public schools in Kansas City and St. Louis to transfer millions of dollars to charter schools. The other would allow students to transfer to a school district outside of the one in which they reside.

Such measures have been opposed by Democrats in the past but GOP bill sponsors were able to negotiate compromises to get both measures passed.

Tessa Weinberg of the Missouri independent tells us how this legislation might affect students in St. Louis and Kansas City Public Schools.

