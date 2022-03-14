© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A win for school-choice advocates in Missouri

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A pair of education bills supported by school-choice advocates passed out of the Missouri House last week. One would require Kansas City Public schools to transfer more than $8 million to charter schools. The other would allow students to transfer to schools outside their home district.

The Missouri House of Representatives has narrowly passed two bills that school-choice advocates have been pushing for years. One would require public schools in Kansas City and St. Louis to transfer millions of dollars to charter schools. The other would allow students to transfer to a school district outside of the one in which they reside.

Such measures have been opposed by Democrats in the past but GOP bill sponsors were able to negotiate compromises to get both measures passed.

Tessa Weinberg of the Missouri independent tells us how this legislation might affect students in St. Louis and Kansas City Public Schools.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)St. Louispublic schoolscharter schoolsschools
