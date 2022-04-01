School board elections in Kansas City

Several school districts in Kansas City will have elections for their school boards on Tuesday, April 5. These elections could have a big impact on school budgets, policies, and the superintendent of each district. Education reporter Maria Benevento has been covering those races for the nonprofit news website The Kansas City Beacon. She tells us how the pandemic and politics have affected this year’s school board election.

As Final Four college basketball gets underway this weekend, much of the media attention has been focused on the matchup between Duke and North Carolina, where Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski will be winding down his legendary career. But the other semifinal game in New Orleans offers basketball fans another kind of drama: revenge. As Greg Echlin reports, the Kansas Jayhawks will try to avenge recent tournament losses to the Villanova Wildcats.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.