School board elections in Kansas City

Published April 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
While school board races have historically been quiet affairs, intense debates over COVID-19 protocols and how to teach race in schools have brought heightened interest to these elections. We have a preview of next week's election in Kansas City. Plus, the KU men's basketball team heads to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Several school districts in Kansas City will have elections for their school boards on Tuesday, April 5. These elections could have a big impact on school budgets, policies, and the superintendent of each district. Education reporter Maria Benevento has been covering those races for the nonprofit news website The Kansas City Beacon. She tells us how the pandemic and politics have affected this year’s school board election.

As Final Four college basketball gets underway this weekend, much of the media attention has been focused on the matchup between Duke and North Carolina, where Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski will be winding down his legendary career. But the other semifinal game in New Orleans offers basketball fans another kind of drama: revenge. As Greg Echlin reports, the Kansas Jayhawks will try to avenge recent tournament losses to the Villanova Wildcats.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
