The case against Kansas congressional maps

Lawsuits in Kansas are challenging gerrymandering in a new way. If they succeed, the power of one party to draw congressional maps to all but guarantee its control of a district could go away. As Dylan Lysen for the Kansas News Service reports, the state’s lone Democratic congressional district hangs in the balance.

Voters chose new school board members on Tuesday in some of the largest districts in the Kansas City area. This year's election was met with heightened interest after district leaders faced debates over COVID precautions, teaching race in schools and books in school libraries. We'll bring results from those contests, plus some local ballot measures.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.