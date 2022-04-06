© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The case against Kansas congressional maps

Published April 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Lawsuits in Kansas are challenging the state’s new congressional redistricting plan in court, saying the GOP-drawn map violates the state constitution. Plus, election results from around the Kansas City area.

Lawsuits in Kansas are challenging gerrymandering in a new way. If they succeed, the power of one party to draw congressional maps to all but guarantee its control of a district could go away. As Dylan Lysen for the Kansas News Service reports, the state’s lone Democratic congressional district hangs in the balance.

Voters chose new school board members on Tuesday in some of the largest districts in the Kansas City area. This year's election was met with heightened interest after district leaders faced debates over COVID precautions, teaching race in schools and books in school libraries. We'll bring results from those contests, plus some local ballot measures.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
