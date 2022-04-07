© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Fighting Trump from deep-red Kansas

Published April 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Stephanie Grisham worked as White House press secretary for former president Donald Trump. Now, from the town of Plainville, Kansas, she works to make sure Trump doesn't return to public office. Plus, a proposed law in Missouri would allow women who give birth in prison the chance to stay with their newborns.

One of the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump Republicans has taken refuge in an unlikely place — a remote, rural Kansas town that is deeply and almost unanimously devoted to Donald Trump. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, she has a warning for her Trump-loving neighbors.

A bill that would create a Department of Corrections nursery for pregnant prisoners is being considered in Jefferson City. The legislation has earned a broad coalition of rare bipartisan support. As Missouri News Networks’ Jana Rose Schleis reports, nurseries for incarcerated mothers are shown to reduce recidivism and have long-term benefits for babies.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Missouriwomenprisonchild careDonald TrumpBooks
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
