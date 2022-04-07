Fighting Trump from deep-red Kansas
Stephanie Grisham worked as White House press secretary for former president Donald Trump. Now, from the town of Plainville, Kansas, she works to make sure Trump doesn't return to public office. Plus, a proposed law in Missouri would allow women who give birth in prison the chance to stay with their newborns.
One of the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump Republicans has taken refuge in an unlikely place — a remote, rural Kansas town that is deeply and almost unanimously devoted to Donald Trump. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, she has a warning for her Trump-loving neighbors.
A bill that would create a Department of Corrections nursery for pregnant prisoners is being considered in Jefferson City. The legislation has earned a broad coalition of rare bipartisan support. As Missouri News Networks’ Jana Rose Schleis reports, nurseries for incarcerated mothers are shown to reduce recidivism and have long-term benefits for babies.
