kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Antisemitism in Kansas City

Published April 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Young Jews in Kansas City hoped their generation wouldn’t have to worry about discrimination, but anti-Semitic incidents are only increasing. Plus, getting dangerous chemicals out of drinking water could just about bankrupt small towns in Kansas.

The Anti-Defamation League has been keeping track of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. since 1979 and says they've never been higher than last year. In Kansas City, a new generation of Jews is coming to terms with that. KCUR’s Luke Martin reports.

For towns with only a few hundred residents, keeping tap water clean and safe can be a daunting expense. And as David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports, that’s likely to become more common in western Kansas as chemicals from farms seep into dwindling water supplies.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
