A 'miserly attitude' toward the Missouri budget

Last week, the Missouri House passed a state budget for the coming year in a series of 15 bills that cover different areas of spending — from schools to Medicaid to transportation. Together they added up to a price tag of $46.5 billion. But a whole $1.8 billion in general revenue remains untouched.

"I'm alarmed that we left that much sitting on the table, particularly as we sent that budget over to the Senate, who we know have been really reckless," says Missouri Rep. Ingrid Burnett of northeast Kansas City.

Burnett is part of House Democratic leadership and sits on the Budget Committee. She joined KCUR's Brian Ellison to take a deeper dive into what the budget pays for, and what's been left on the cutting room floor.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.