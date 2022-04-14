© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas bans 'sanctuary cities'

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, shocked many when she decided to sign a GOP-backed bill that bans "sanctuary cities" and targets efforts in Wyandotte County to issue municipal IDs. Who will be impacted by the decision, and how will it affect the governor's reelection chances?

Earlier this week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a Republican-sponsored bill that dismantles Wyandotte County’s “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance, which restricted police cooperation with federal immigration authorities and offered municipal IDs to people who can't obtain legal identification — including undocumented immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly.

The move shocked many in Kelly's base, including immigration advocates, who had expected her to veto the bill. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske talks to Carla Juarez, executive director at Advocates for Immigrant Rights & Reconciliation, and Washburn political scientist Bob Beatty, about what this law means for Kansans and how the signature will impact Kelly's reelection chances.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas GovernorLaura KellyvetoWyandotte CountyimmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Kansas
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
