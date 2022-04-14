Kansas bans 'sanctuary cities'

Earlier this week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a Republican-sponsored bill that dismantles Wyandotte County’s “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance, which restricted police cooperation with federal immigration authorities and offered municipal IDs to people who can't obtain legal identification — including undocumented immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly.

The move shocked many in Kelly's base, including immigration advocates, who had expected her to veto the bill. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske talks to Carla Juarez, executive director at Advocates for Immigrant Rights & Reconciliation, and Washburn political scientist Bob Beatty, about what this law means for Kansans and how the signature will impact Kelly's reelection chances.

