The end of abortion rights in Missouri and Kansas?

Observers say the U.S. Supreme Court is as close as it has ever been to overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to an abortion across the country. Even without such a decision, the last few decades have seen legislatures chip away at abortion rights and efforts to do away with the practice entirely in dozens of states — including in Missouri and Kansas.

Tessa Weinberg of the Missouri Independent and Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service discuss the the issue in their respective statehouses with KCUR's Brian Ellison.

