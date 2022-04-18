© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The end of abortion rights in Missouri and Kansas?

Published April 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri and Kansas already have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. If the Supreme Court reverses its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Missouri law would automatically make abortion illegal in the state. And Kansas might not be far behind.

Observers say the U.S. Supreme Court is as close as it has ever been to overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to an abortion across the country. Even without such a decision, the last few decades have seen legislatures chip away at abortion rights and efforts to do away with the practice entirely in dozens of states — including in Missouri and Kansas.

Tessa Weinberg of the Missouri Independent and Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service discuss the the issue in their respective statehouses with KCUR's Brian Ellison.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

