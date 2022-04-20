'Open borders' for Kansas schools

Kansas lawmakers are on the verge of letting students attend public schools outside the districts where they live. That push to open enrollment pits conservative school-choice advocates against school administrators. Kansas News Service education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about the proposal.

The B-2 stealth bombers parked about 60 miles east of Kansas City are relics of the Cold War. But the lumbering batwing planes give the U.S. Air Force the power to hit even the most heavily defended targets, anywhere in the world. And as KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, that capability seems a lot more important now than it did when B-2s were first deployed.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.