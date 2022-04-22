© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Kansas City vs. climate change

Published April 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
How can Kansas City start fighting climate change? A number of small-town mayors from around the metro have already begun, forming the coalition Climate Action KC and creating infrastructures and mindsets that will hopefully outlast their terms in office.

Climate Action KC is a nonprofit regional collaborative that connects more than 100 local and state elected officials with community leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote public health and improve the quality of life across the Kansas City region. But not everyone is on board.

Journalist Barb Shelly spent time with of these some small-town mayors to learn how they're approaching their planet-saving mission.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

