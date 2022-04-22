Kansas City vs. climate change

Climate Action KC is a nonprofit regional collaborative that connects more than 100 local and state elected officials with community leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote public health and improve the quality of life across the Kansas City region. But not everyone is on board.

Journalist Barb Shelly spent time with of these some small-town mayors to learn how they're approaching their planet-saving mission.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.