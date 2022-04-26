Kansas City's unsolved homicides

One year ago Monday, our KCUR colleague Aviva Okeson-Haberman died after a bullet pierced the window of her apartment in what appeared to be a random crime. KCUR reporters have been investigating the murder of the 24-year-old reporter, which remains unsolved. In the last year, KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe learned that's the tragic reality for many in Kansas City who have lost family and friends to homicide.

Missourians applying for Medicaid are waiting months longer to hear back on their applications than the federal government says they should. The extended wait times stand out especially compared to neighboring Oklahoma, which also approved Medicaid expansion in the summer of 2020. KBIA’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports.

