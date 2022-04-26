© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's unsolved homicides

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Half of the homicides in Kansas City every year go unsolved by the police department — including the case of KCUR reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman, who died after a bullet pierced the window of her apartment. For the friends and families of those victims, the lack of charges or information

One year ago Monday, our KCUR colleague Aviva Okeson-Haberman died after a bullet pierced the window of her apartment in what appeared to be a random crime. KCUR reporters have been investigating the murder of the 24-year-old reporter, which remains unsolved. In the last year, KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe learned that's the tragic reality for many in Kansas City who have lost family and friends to homicide.  

Missourians applying for Medicaid are waiting months longer to hear back on their applications than the federal government says they should. The extended wait times stand out especially compared to neighboring Oklahoma, which also approved Medicaid expansion in the summer of 2020. KBIA’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)gun violenceMedicaid
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content