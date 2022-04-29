Russians in Kansas City on edge

Since Russia launched their invasion of Ukraine in late February, many Americans have taken public stands against Russia. Stores have removed Russian vodka from their shelves, diners have stopped patronizing Russian restaurants, and venues have canceled concerts by Russian performers. As KCUR’s Eleanor Nash reports, the shift has some Russians in the Kansas City area living on edge.

Kansas City trumpeter and tap dancer Lonnie McFadden has headlined in nightclubs around the world but he never had a club of his own. With help from staff at the Ambassador Hotel, he opened Lonnie's Reno Club in the middle of the pandemic. KCUR's Julie Denesha checks in on how it's going.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.