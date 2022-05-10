Missouri candidates are running in the dark

With Missouri's primary coming up in August, election officials are growing increasingly concerned that the legislature’s failure to adopt a congressional map could lead to major deadlines being missed. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on how the candidates are navigating the uncertainty.

Even with a few recent rains, much of the Great Plains — including much of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma — are "abnormally dry." Wildfires have swept across the grasslands, and farmers are worried about how they’ll make it through the growing season. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports the region is getting desperate.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.