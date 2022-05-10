© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri candidates are running in the dark

Published May 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri’s Congressional candidates don't actually know what their district or voters will look like, because the General Assembly has failed to adopt a Congressional map. And there's just months left before the August primary. Plus, more than 80% of the western Great Plains is in a drought.

With Missouri's primary coming up in August, election officials are growing increasingly concerned that the legislature’s failure to adopt a congressional map could lead to major deadlines being missed. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on how the candidates are navigating the uncertainty.

Even with a few recent rains, much of the Great Plains — including much of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma — are "abnormally dry." Wildfires have swept across the grasslands, and farmers are worried about how they’ll make it through the growing season. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports the region is getting desperate.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
