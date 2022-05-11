© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How Missouri will outlaw abortion

Published May 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri will make virtually all abortions illegal the moment that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. How did the state get to this point? Plus, the Kaw Nation will reclaim a 20-ton sacred boulder that was stolen by the city of Lawrence a century ago.

Missouri is on the verge of making most abortions illegal. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this year, a law passed in 2019 would ban abortion except to save the life of the mother. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum examines the impact on Missouri policy and the upcoming election.

After white settlers forcibly removed the Kaw tribe from Kansas in the late 1800's, a sacred rock used as an alter by the tribe was then turned to an monument for the city of Lawrence. Almost a century later, KCUR's Frank Morris reports that 20-plus ton quartzite bolder is now bound for tribal land with the hope that it can strengthen the frayed bond between the Kaw, or Kanza, people and the state that took their land, their sacred stone, and even their name.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
