How Missouri will outlaw abortion

Missouri is on the verge of making most abortions illegal. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this year, a law passed in 2019 would ban abortion except to save the life of the mother. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum examines the impact on Missouri policy and the upcoming election.

After white settlers forcibly removed the Kaw tribe from Kansas in the late 1800's, a sacred rock used as an alter by the tribe was then turned to an monument for the city of Lawrence. Almost a century later, KCUR's Frank Morris reports that 20-plus ton quartzite bolder is now bound for tribal land with the hope that it can strengthen the frayed bond between the Kaw, or Kanza, people and the state that took their land, their sacred stone, and even their name.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.