© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City school goes year-round

Published May 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

One Kansas City school says the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need to support student needs past the academic year and through the summer. Plus, Kansas foster parents say the lawyers assigned to advocate for children rarely meet, and fail to protect, the kids they represent.

While most students are gearing up for summer break, kids at one Kansas City elementary school will be getting ready to head back to the classroom. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino tells us how officials at Gordon Parks Elementary School hope a year-long academic calendar will address COVID-19 learning and emotional losses.

Foster children can’t represent themselves in court, so the state appoints an attorney on their behalf. But Kansas foster parents complain those guardians ad litem are not doing their jobs properly. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, some of the lawyers rarely meet the children they represent.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas City Public Schoolseducationpublic schoolsCoronavirusKansas News Serviceadoptionfoster care
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love