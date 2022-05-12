A Kansas City school goes year-round

While most students are gearing up for summer break, kids at one Kansas City elementary school will be getting ready to head back to the classroom. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino tells us how officials at Gordon Parks Elementary School hope a year-long academic calendar will address COVID-19 learning and emotional losses.

Foster children can’t represent themselves in court, so the state appoints an attorney on their behalf. But Kansas foster parents complain those guardians ad litem are not doing their jobs properly. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, some of the lawyers rarely meet the children they represent.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.