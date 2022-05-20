© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR FM is operating at lower power and KCUR HD1 & HD2 (Classical) are off air while Kansas City PBS performs repair work. Signals will be restored this afternoon.
Kansas City Today

There's no such thing as free parking

Published May 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Parking at Kansas City's River Market used to be free on the weekends, but city officials are now raising prices with the hopes of cutting down on congestion. Plus, how one Kansas City broadcast pioneer started the nation’s longest-running Black-owned radio station.

Parking on the weekends at the City Market has long been free, but a recent change has done away with that. KCUR's Celisa Calacal reports that Kansas City officials are rethinking free parking across the city.

Right in Kansas City, radio pioneer Andrew "Skip" Carter started the nation’s first Black-owned and operated station west of the Mississippi River, KPRS AM, now known as Hot 103 Jamz. For KCUR's podcast A People's History of Kansas City, Suzanne Hogan looks back at how the Carter Broadcasting Group broke through.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas CityRiver Marketpublic transitstreetcarKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Black HistoryRadio
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
