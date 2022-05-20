There's no such thing as free parking
Parking at Kansas City's River Market used to be free on the weekends, but city officials are now raising prices with the hopes of cutting down on congestion. Plus, how one Kansas City broadcast pioneer started the nation’s longest-running Black-owned radio station.
Parking on the weekends at the City Market has long been free, but a recent change has done away with that. KCUR's Celisa Calacal reports that Kansas City officials are rethinking free parking across the city.
Right in Kansas City, radio pioneer Andrew "Skip" Carter started the nation’s first Black-owned and operated station west of the Mississippi River, KPRS AM, now known as Hot 103 Jamz. For KCUR's podcast A People's History of Kansas City, Suzanne Hogan looks back at how the Carter Broadcasting Group broke through.
