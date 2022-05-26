Will Missouri lawmakers go after birth control next?

Missouri is one of many states with a trigger ban set in place for the possibility that Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. With a complete ban on abortion looming over the horizon, reproductive rights advocates in Missouri are afraid that certain forms of contraceptive, like the "morning after pill" and IUDs, may be under attack next.

Although there is no current Missouri law that restricts access to these contraceptives, a vote took place last year in the Missouri Senate that would ban them from being payed for by Medicaid. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with journalist Tessa Weinberg about why reproductive rights advocates are worried.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

