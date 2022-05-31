A choir of Tanzanian refugees in Kansas City

The Salvation Choir, a Congolese Rumba choir made up of Tanzanian refugees, first started performing traditional gospel music at their church in Independence, Missouri, but soon expanded both their repertoire and their reach. Now, they're playing shows across the Midwest. KCUR’s Laura Spencer stopped by a recent Saturday rehearsal.

Bass virtuoso Xavier Foley asked his friends and colleagues where to go next after his New Jersey apartment was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. After a short search, Kansas City won out. Brooke Knoll of 91.9 Classical KC brings us Foley's story.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.