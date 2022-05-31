© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A choir of Tanzanian refugees in Kansas City

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Salvation Choir, a Congolese Rumba band based in the historic Northeast, is creating a community for Tanzanian refugees through song and dance. Plus, why bass virtuoso left the East Coast for the West Bottoms.

The Salvation Choir, a Congolese Rumba choir made up of Tanzanian refugees, first started performing traditional gospel music at their church in Independence, Missouri, but soon expanded both their repertoire and their reach. Now, they're playing shows across the Midwest. KCUR’s Laura Spencer stopped by a recent Saturday rehearsal.

Bass virtuoso Xavier Foley asked his friends and colleagues where to go next after his New Jersey apartment was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. After a short search, Kansas City won out. Brooke Knoll of 91.9 Classical KC brings us Foley's story.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org and follow me on Twitter @laurazig.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
