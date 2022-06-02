© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

When rural Kansas loses a foster family

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Being a foster parent is hard enough, but being one in rural Kansas presents its own struggles. Plus, the wind energy industry is now facing a new challenge: what to do with old wind turbine blades when it’s time to replace them.

More than half the counties in Kansas have fewer than 10 licensed foster families. That means that losing just one foster parent can have big effects, and many children are unlikely to be placed near home. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports on the unique difficulties of the foster system in rural Kansas.

The small community of Louisiana, Missouri has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. With the wind energy industry growing at a record pace, parts are bound to need replacing. St. Louis Public Radio's Shahla Farzan reports what happens to these giant blades when they can't be used anymore.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today KansasKansas News Servicefoster carerenewable energywind energyWind Powerrecyclinggreen energy
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Related Content