A farewell to the Kansas City Public Schools superintendent

Dr. Mark Bedell, Kansas City Public School's longest running superintendent in 50 years, has resigned. After six years in the position, Bedell is headed for Anne Arundel County, Maryland, with the hopes of being closer to family and where he grew up.

Bedell came in as superintendent in 2016, just four years after the district lost its accreditation. Earlier this year, Bedell achieved his major goal of winning back that accreditation, but remains critical of other long-standing problems, like Kansas City's unfair economic development practices. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Bedell about the school district's accomplishments during his tenure and the difficulties he wasn't able to tackle.

