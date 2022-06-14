© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's Sunshine Law in peril

Published June 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri's Sunshine Law was written to ensure that the public could have access to all sorts of government records — including emails, meetings, votes and deliberations. But do the use of self-destructing text-messaging apps sidestep the reach of the state's open records law?

Missouri gives its citizens access to records through something known as its Sunshine Law. But in recent years, many journalists and government accountability groups have run into challenges obtaining what is supposed to be public information. Two cases currently making their way through state courts have some watchdogs concerned that the law's effectiveness may be in peril.

The Missouri Independent's editor in chief, Jason Hancock, has been covering government transparency. He spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison about the recent cases.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
