Missouri's Sunshine Law in peril

Missouri gives its citizens access to records through something known as its Sunshine Law. But in recent years, many journalists and government accountability groups have run into challenges obtaining what is supposed to be public information. Two cases currently making their way through state courts have some watchdogs concerned that the law's effectiveness may be in peril.

The Missouri Independent's editor in chief, Jason Hancock, has been covering government transparency. He spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison about the recent cases.

