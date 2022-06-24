© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Breaking: Missouri bans most abortions after Roe is overturned

Published June 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade. Missouri immediately implemented its "trigger ban" outlawing most abortions, while the decision raises the stakes even higher for a Kansas ballot issue in August.

The conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a fatal blow to Roe v. Wade, a decision that allows Missouri to implement a "trigger ban" outlawing almost all abortions. KCUR's Celisa Calacal discusses what Missouri residents need to know about the new state of reproductive rights.

In Kansas, voters will now decide whether to remove the last barrier protecting abortion rights from the state’s constitution. KCUR's Blaise Mesa talks about what's at stake in that August 2 ballot issue.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today KansasMissouriabortionRoe v. WadeU.S. Supreme Court
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
