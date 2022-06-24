Breaking: Missouri bans most abortions after Roe is overturned

The conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a fatal blow to Roe v. Wade, a decision that allows Missouri to implement a "trigger ban" outlawing almost all abortions. KCUR's Celisa Calacal discusses what Missouri residents need to know about the new state of reproductive rights.

In Kansas, voters will now decide whether to remove the last barrier protecting abortion rights from the state’s constitution. KCUR's Blaise Mesa talks about what's at stake in that August 2 ballot issue.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.