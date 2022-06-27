When private equity came for two rural Missouri hospitals

We bring you reactions from across Kansas City following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday.

Plus, private equity investors, with their focus on buying cheap and reaping quick returns, are moving voraciously into the U.S. health care system. But these acquisitions can put vulnerable communities at the mercy of firms whose North Star is profit, rather than patient health.

Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble tells the story of two rural hospitals in Missouri that closed just years after being acquired by a Kansas City-based firm.

"With this particular hospital company, they didn't know what they were doing," Tribble said.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Tribble about what happens when private equity comes for rural hospitals.

