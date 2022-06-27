© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

When private equity came for two rural Missouri hospitals

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City residents rally for abortion rights following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Plus, the story of two shuttered Missouri hospitals may well serve as a warning for what happens when private companies acquire rural hospitals.

We bring you reactions from across Kansas City following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday.

Plus, private equity investors, with their focus on buying cheap and reaping quick returns, are moving voraciously into the U.S. health care system. But these acquisitions can put vulnerable communities at the mercy of firms whose North Star is profit, rather than patient health.

Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble tells the story of two rural hospitals in Missouri that closed just years after being acquired by a Kansas City-based firm.

"With this particular hospital company, they didn't know what they were doing," Tribble said.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Tribble about what happens when private equity comes for rural hospitals.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
