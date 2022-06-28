© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas, the next abortion battleground

Published June 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas' Aug. 2 primary will determine whether the right to an abortion is protected by the state constitution. But the Kansas Abortion Fund, which gives money to people seeking abortions, is determined to keep helping no matter the outcome.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade brings more eyes than usual to the Midwest as Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Although the amendment being voted on in Kansas' Aug. 2 primary has no immediate effect on abortion access, many say that it could quickly lead to stricter limits on the procedure.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition and Kansans For Life, about the upcoming amendment vote, and with Kansas Abortion Fund director Sandy Brown about what the possible end of abortion rights could mean for residents.

Today's episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Lisa Rodriguez. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
