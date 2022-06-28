Kansas, the next abortion battleground

The overturning of Roe v. Wade brings more eyes than usual to the Midwest as Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Although the amendment being voted on in Kansas' Aug. 2 primary has no immediate effect on abortion access, many say that it could quickly lead to stricter limits on the procedure.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition and Kansans For Life, about the upcoming amendment vote, and with Kansas Abortion Fund director Sandy Brown about what the possible end of abortion rights could mean for residents.

Today's episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Lisa Rodriguez. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.