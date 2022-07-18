© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Breaking down the Kansas primary field

Published July 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas' Aug. 2 primary is shaping up to be a national event, even beyond the high-profile constitutional amendment on abortion rights. Several Republican primaries will test how much sway former President Trump still has in the Sunflower State.

There isn't a lot of mystery about who will be the top candidates for the Kansas governor coming out of August's primaries. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will almost certainly be re-nominated by her party, and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt will likely get the Republican nod.

That ballot, of course, includes a variety of other major issues — from the state attorney general primary to the constitutional amendment that will determine the fate of abortion rights in the state. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Katie Bernard about Kansas' election field ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
