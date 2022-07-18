Breaking down the Kansas primary field

There isn't a lot of mystery about who will be the top candidates for the Kansas governor coming out of August's primaries. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will almost certainly be re-nominated by her party, and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt will likely get the Republican nod.

That ballot, of course, includes a variety of other major issues — from the state attorney general primary to the constitutional amendment that will determine the fate of abortion rights in the state. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Katie Bernard about Kansas' election field ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

