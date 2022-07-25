Down to the wire for Missouri's GOP primary

Much of the run-up to Missouri's Aug. 2 primary revolves around whether former Gov. Eric Greitens can overcome the scandals that follow him around — from extramarital affairs to allegations of abuse — or whether his opponents can appeal enough to an increasingly Republican state. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

With Kansas residents set to vote in less than two weeks on the right to an abortion, Missourians on the other side of the state line are working to defeat the constitutional amendment. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports that if it passes, Missouri residents will lose one of their few options for abortion access in the region.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.