Kansas City Today

Down to the wire for Missouri's GOP primary

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
There are 21 Republicans seeking to succeed Missouri's Sen. Roy Blunt, but much of the focus in the Republican primary is revolving around former Gov. Eric Greitens. Plus, Kansas will be the first state in the country to vote on whether to protect abortion rights after Roe v. Wade, but the stakes are also high for people living in neighboring Missouri.

Much of the run-up to Missouri's Aug. 2 primary revolves around whether former Gov. Eric Greitens can overcome the scandals that follow him around — from extramarital affairs to allegations of abuse — or whether his opponents can appeal enough to an increasingly Republican state. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

With Kansas residents set to vote in less than two weeks on the right to an abortion, Missourians on the other side of the state line are working to defeat the constitutional amendment. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports that if it passes, Missouri residents will lose one of their few options for abortion access in the region.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
