Will Kansas voters end abortion rights?

Advance voting has already begun for the Kansas primary election on August 2, which includes a constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion and allow Republican lawmakers to pass an overall ban in the state. The political fight has ignited protests, contentious campaigns and a flood of political financing. Reporter Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service spoke with those on both sides of the amendment.

Missouri's recent "trigger ban" is not the first time that abortion has been outlawed in the state. The first set of restrictions came in 1825, forcing many to seek them out illegally. Enter "Doc Annie" Smith, a physician turned "ghost story" whose actions earned her macabre fame and possibly saved many lives. From the KCUR podcast A People's History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin uncovers the truth about this Missouri physician.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.