© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

The case against Roger Golubski

Published September 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Former KCPD detective Roger Golubski is out on bond, even after federal prosecutors detailed seven more women who accused the longtime officer of sexual assault. Plus: A first look at KCUR's new investigative podcast, Overlooked, about Golubski and corruption in Kansas City, Kansas.

Last Thursday, the FBI took former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski into custody, charging him with six counts of violating the civil rights of women whom he allegedly sexually assaulted. The next day, the federal prosecutors filed a motion detailing how Golubski engaged in a pattern of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women and girls, and threatening them into silence.

Steve Kraske spoke with Stephen McAllister, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas and distinguished professor of law at the University of Kansas, about the federal case against Golubski and why it took so long to charge him.

Stay tuned to hear the trailer for Overlooked, a new investigative podcast from KCUR Studios and the NPR Midwest Newsroom. Overlooked dives deep into the whole story of Golubski, introduces the people who he's wronged, and asks what accountability and justice truly looks like. Subscribe now wherever you get podcasts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas (KCK)Roger GolubskiFBIU.S. Department of JusticekckpoliceSteve KraskeUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content