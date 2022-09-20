The case against Roger Golubski

Last Thursday, the FBI took former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski into custody, charging him with six counts of violating the civil rights of women whom he allegedly sexually assaulted. The next day, the federal prosecutors filed a motion detailing how Golubski engaged in a pattern of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women and girls, and threatening them into silence.

Steve Kraske spoke with Stephen McAllister, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas and distinguished professor of law at the University of Kansas, about the federal case against Golubski and why it took so long to charge him.

Stay tuned to hear the trailer for Overlooked, a new investigative podcast from KCUR Studios and the NPR Midwest Newsroom. Overlooked dives deep into the whole story of Golubski, introduces the people who he's wronged, and asks what accountability and justice truly looks like. Subscribe now wherever you get podcasts.

