Kansas governor's power on the ballot

Published September 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas legislators want voters to give them power to overturn state rules and regulations set by the governor, but critics say the move is meant to shift political power from Democratic governors to Republican lawmakers. Plus, young voters from around the Kansas City metro say even though they feel politicians don't really care about them, they still plan to vote.

Kansas Republicans want to give the Legislature more power over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly through what’s known as a legislative veto. The veto would allow it to override Kelly's policy decisions on the environment, social services and many other matters. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and how it could change the way the state is governed.

Polls show millennial and Gen Z voters will turn out in high numbers for the upcoming general election, even though they are disillusioned with what they see as divisive political rhetoric and inauthenticity among politicians. KCUR's Laura Ziegler brings us the voices of young people across Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
