Kansas governor's power on the ballot

Kansas Republicans want to give the Legislature more power over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly through what’s known as a legislative veto. The veto would allow it to override Kelly's policy decisions on the environment, social services and many other matters. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and how it could change the way the state is governed.

Polls show millennial and Gen Z voters will turn out in high numbers for the upcoming general election, even though they are disillusioned with what they see as divisive political rhetoric and inauthenticity among politicians. KCUR's Laura Ziegler brings us the voices of young people across Kansas City.

