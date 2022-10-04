Breaking down the Kansas attorney general race

The two men running for Kansas attorney general see the job of the state’s lawyer in very different ways. Republican Kris Kobach wants to sue the federal government every chance he gets, while Democrat Chris Mann is staying closer to home. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Since Kansas City's right-to-counsel program opened in June, more tenants are receiving legal representation, leading to better outcomes that avoid eviction and keep tenants in their homes. Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR's Celisa Calacal about how the program has helped nearly 400 Kansas City tenants.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.