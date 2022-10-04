© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Breaking down the Kansas attorney general race

Published October 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Republican Kris Kobach promises to sue the federal government every chance he gets if he’s elected Kansas attorney general. Plus, how a new program in Kansas City is already helping hundreds of tenants facing eviction.

The two men running for Kansas attorney general see the job of the state’s lawyer in very different ways. Republican Kris Kobach wants to sue the federal government every chance he gets, while Democrat Chris Mann is staying closer to home. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Since Kansas City's right-to-counsel program opened in June, more tenants are receiving legal representation, leading to better outcomes that avoid eviction and keep tenants in their homes. Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR's Celisa Calacal about how the program has helped nearly 400 Kansas City tenants.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas Attorney GeneralKris KobachElectionsKansas Elections 2022Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)TenantsEviction
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now