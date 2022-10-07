© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Breaking down the Kansas governor race

Published October 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
In the Kansas governor's race, education, LGBTQ rights, and the economy have become major divides between Republican Derek Schmidt and Democrat Laura Kelly. Plus: The Kansas City Current broke ground on a women’s soccer stadium set to open in 2024.

Incumbent Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sparred with Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, currently the state attorney general, Wednesday over education issues — including school safety and whether to let transgender athletes compete in girls' and women’s sports. Schmidt said transgender athletes pose a threat to Title IX, the federal education law barring discrimination based on gender. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Services breaks down Kelly's responses and what both candidates view as the biggest threats facing Kansas.

Women’s professional soccer figures to be more prominent in Kansas City, with the groundbreaking Thursday of a women’s soccer stadium just north of downtown. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, this year’s turnaround by the playoff-bound pro club ranks as one of the biggest reversals in Kansas City sports history.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
