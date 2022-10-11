© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Inside Kansas City's newest abortion clinic

Published October 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A new Planned Parenthood in Kansas City, Kansas, opened in June, just after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Just a few months in, the demand for abortion services has become more than they can handle. Plus: How Hays, Kansas, became the pioneer for water conservation in the Midwest.

In June, amid political turmoil surrounding reproductive health rights across the country, Planned Parenthood Great Plains opened a new health center in Kansas City, Kansas. Since then — and after Kansas voters in August reaffirmed the right to an abortion — demand for services has skyrocketed. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports that officials are now battling to ensure adequate care for patients.

Hays has become sort of the California of Kansas — a place where people don’t flush a toilet, linger in the shower or tend to a lawn without thinking about how much water they’re using. As climate change intensifies droughts, more cities in the Midwest might have to embrace a similar conservation sensibility. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
