Inside Kansas City's newest abortion clinic

In June, amid political turmoil surrounding reproductive health rights across the country, Planned Parenthood Great Plains opened a new health center in Kansas City, Kansas. Since then — and after Kansas voters in August reaffirmed the right to an abortion — demand for services has skyrocketed. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports that officials are now battling to ensure adequate care for patients.

Hays has become sort of the California of Kansas — a place where people don’t flush a toilet, linger in the shower or tend to a lawn without thinking about how much water they’re using. As climate change intensifies droughts, more cities in the Midwest might have to embrace a similar conservation sensibility. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.