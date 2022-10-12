Adapt to climate change, or get flooded

As the climate continues to change and extreme weather events become

more common, communities across the Mississippi River Basin face an increased risk of flooding. The area includes much of the Midwest, Great Plains and the South. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Eva Tesfaye of Harvest Public Media about one community in Missouri and how it’s adapting to the changes.

Hispanic Missourians used to have advocates built into the state government, thanks to the bipartisan Governor’s Commission of Hispanic Affairs. It was introduced in late 2003, but only about four years later, it basically disappeared. KBIA’s Kassidy Arena reports what happened to it, and why its disappearance matters.

