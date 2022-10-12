© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Adapt to climate change, or get flooded

Published October 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Climate change is forcing communities in the Mississippi River Basin to deal with constant flooding on farmland and the places they call home. Plus: Missouri’s state commission designated to advocate for Hispanic communities disappeared 14 years ago, but Latino residents say there's an even greater need for it now.

As the climate continues to change and extreme weather events become
more common, communities across the Mississippi River Basin face an increased risk of flooding. The area includes much of the Midwest, Great Plains and the South. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Eva Tesfaye of Harvest Public Media about one community in Missouri and how it’s adapting to the changes.

Hispanic Missourians used to have advocates built into the state government, thanks to the bipartisan Governor’s Commission of Hispanic Affairs. It was introduced in late 2003, but only about four years later, it basically disappeared. KBIA’s Kassidy Arena reports what happened to it, and why its disappearance matters.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
