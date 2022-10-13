Missouri Attorney General's invasion of 'academic freedom'

Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed many open records requests to Missouri schools recently. While public schools and universities are compelled to respond to records requests because they’re government institutions, some advocates are concerned that the record requests, which target journalistic fact-checking and social-emotional learning, are an attempt to limit academic freedom.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Tessa Weinberg, reporter for the Missouri Independent, to get some background on why Schmitt, who's also running for U.S. Senate, made those requests.

