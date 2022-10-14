© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why Kansas City wants to close 10 schools

Published October 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Public Schools says it's considering closing 10 schools as part of its long-term plan to expand student opportunities and combat declining enrollment. Plus: Kansas beadwork artist Mona Cliff is one of 19 local artists creating new work for the new KCI airport terminal.

Kansas City Public Schools says it's facing declining enrollment and the district is proposing closing two high schools and eight elementary schools. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino tells Nomin Ujiyediin why officials believe the closures are necessary in order to offer students elective courses and specialized learning.

Mona Cliff is among 19 local artists creating work for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, scheduled to open next year. For her piece, Cliff has spent months gluing millions of tiny beads to a 17-foot-long piece of raw-edge wood. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
