Why Kansas City wants to close 10 schools

Kansas City Public Schools says it's facing declining enrollment and the district is proposing closing two high schools and eight elementary schools. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino tells Nomin Ujiyediin why officials believe the closures are necessary in order to offer students elective courses and specialized learning.

Mona Cliff is among 19 local artists creating work for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, scheduled to open next year. For her piece, Cliff has spent months gluing millions of tiny beads to a 17-foot-long piece of raw-edge wood. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

