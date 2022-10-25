Breaking down the U.S. Senate race in Kansas

Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932. Democrat Mark Holland is trying to change that, but he faces an uphill battle against incumbent Republican Jerry Moran, who's seeking a third term after cruising to victory over Democrats in the past. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S., and for Black babies, the picture is especially dire: They’re over 3.5 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports on what’s being done to address that.

